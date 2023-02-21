OLD Mission Capital LLC Takes Position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM)

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 73,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,437,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 0.58% of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $90,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 305.9% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $209,000.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of DFNM opened at $47.80 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.70. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $46.44 and a 1-year high of $49.44.

