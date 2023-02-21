OLD Mission Capital LLC Raises Stake in Global X China Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIX)

OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in Global X China Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:CHIX – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 444,020 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,032 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 15.75% of Global X China Financials ETF worth $4,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Global X China Financials ETF by 63.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X China Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $232,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Global X China Financials ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Global X China Financials ETF by 123.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 70,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 38,915 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X China Financials ETF alerts:

Global X China Financials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CHIX stock opened at $12.13 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.78. Global X China Financials ETF has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $15.08.

Global X China Financials ETF Company Profile

Global X China Financials ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S-BOX China Financials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure performance of the investable universe of companies in the Financials sector of the Chinese economy, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global X China Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X China Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.