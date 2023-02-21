OLD Mission Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 247,371 Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 247,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,341,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMC. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Honda Motor by 4.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 101,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 4,520 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Honda Motor by 3.0% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 128,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox increased its position in Honda Motor by 0.3% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 47,504,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,240,000 after acquiring an additional 126,800 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Honda Motor by 2.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 240,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,189,000 after acquiring an additional 6,623 shares during the period. Finally, Equity Investment Corp increased its position in Honda Motor by 15.7% during the second quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,586,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,308,000 after acquiring an additional 215,706 shares during the period. 5.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSE HMC opened at $26.10 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.14. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $21.43 and a 12-month high of $31.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $44.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.75.
Honda Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, and power products. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Motorcycle, Financial Services, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells automobiles and related accessories.
