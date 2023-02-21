OLD Mission Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 121,876 KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA)

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 121,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,698,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 0.64% of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,817,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,594,000 after purchasing an additional 45,628 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF by 11.9% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,615,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,025,000 after purchasing an additional 171,852 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF by 7,534.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 970,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,696,000 after purchasing an additional 957,294 shares during the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. increased its stake in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 307,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF during the second quarter valued at $9,586,000.

KBA stock opened at $26.57 on Tuesday. KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A 50 Connect Index ETF has a 1-year low of $24.81 and a 1-year high of $40.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.95.

