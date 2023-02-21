OLD Mission Capital LLC Invests $5.71 Million in Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:ECON)

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:ECON – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 297,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,705,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ECON. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF by 544.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 280,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,909,000 after buying an additional 236,676 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF by 8.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 350,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,536,000 after buying an additional 26,709 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF by 47.6% during the second quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 50,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 16,176 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF during the second quarter worth $344,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF during the first quarter worth $247,000.
Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA ECON opened at $20.61 on Tuesday. Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF has a twelve month low of $17.12 and a twelve month high of $24.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.14.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF (ECON)
- There’s a Lot of Upside For Emerging Gene-Editing Companies
- Which ‘MATANA’ Stocks Have the Most Upside?
- Mobileye: Can This Self-Driving Leader Benefit from the AI Boom?
- 3 Hot Stocks The Institutions Bought In Q1
- Lithium Americas Goes into Production in 2023. Time to Buy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:ECON – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.