OLD Mission Capital LLC Invests $5.71 Million in Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:ECON)

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF (NYSEARCA:ECON – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 297,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,705,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ECON. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF by 544.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 280,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,909,000 after buying an additional 236,676 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF by 8.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 350,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,536,000 after buying an additional 26,709 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF by 47.6% during the second quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 50,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 16,176 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF during the second quarter worth $344,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF during the first quarter worth $247,000.

Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA ECON opened at $20.61 on Tuesday. Columbia Emerging Markets Consumer ETF has a twelve month low of $17.12 and a twelve month high of $24.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.14.

