OLD Mission Capital LLC Decreases Stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs (NASDAQ:USOI)

OLD Mission Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs (NASDAQ:USOI – Get Rating) by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,511 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 7.05% of Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs worth $3,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs by 3.1% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 956,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,898,000 after buying an additional 28,349 shares during the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs by 7.8% in the second quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 712,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,650,000 after acquiring an additional 51,578 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs by 15.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 11,756 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs in the third quarter valued at about $4,683,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs by 32.2% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 18,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 4,554 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ USOI opened at $80.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.70. Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs has a 52 week low of $75.80 and a 52 week high of $118.00.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be given a $3.3335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 21st. This is a positive change from Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs’s previous dividend of $1.38.

