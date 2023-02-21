OLD Mission Capital LLC Buys 72,602 Shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) by 113.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 136,656 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,602 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $3,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 219.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,186,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,226,000 after acquiring an additional 6,312,430 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,388,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,884,000 after acquiring an additional 206,175 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,366,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,946,000 after purchasing an additional 119,510 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 33.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,040,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,019,000 after acquiring an additional 509,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,778,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,637,000 after buying an additional 20,761 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

ANGL stock opened at $27.54 on Tuesday. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $25.75 and a 12-month high of $30.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.32.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.124 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st. This is an increase from VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.