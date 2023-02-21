Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Sold by Pointe Capital Management LLC

Pointe Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 56.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,072,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,325,158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282,314 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 117.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 761,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $195,129,000 after buying an additional 411,516 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 85.0% in the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 685,764 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $175,816,000 after buying an additional 315,164 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 39,577.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,956,000 after buying an additional 277,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 12.8% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,550,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $394,027,000 after buying an additional 176,368 shares in the last quarter. 73.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ODFL traded down $8.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $345.85. The company had a trading volume of 143,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,679. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $319.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $293.98. The stock has a market cap of $38.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.09. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52 week low of $231.31 and a 52 week high of $381.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.24. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 38.60%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 12.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 9.85%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $335.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $266.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $262.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $342.32.

In other news, Director Bradley R. Gabosch sold 2,700 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.21, for a total value of $967,167.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,065.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

