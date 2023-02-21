Ocean Protocol Trading 13.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (OCEAN)

Ocean Protocol (OCEAN) traded up 6.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 21st. One Ocean Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.50 or 0.00002014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ocean Protocol has traded up 13.4% against the US dollar. Ocean Protocol has a market cap of $304.35 million and $80.76 million worth of Ocean Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ocean Protocol alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002031 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000320 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $103.34 or 0.00419375 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000102 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,845.68 or 0.27780167 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Ocean Protocol Token Profile

Ocean Protocol’s launch date was April 23rd, 2019. Ocean Protocol’s total supply is 613,099,141 tokens. Ocean Protocol’s official Twitter account is @oceanprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ocean Protocol is blog.oceanprotocol.com. Ocean Protocol’s official website is oceanprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Ocean Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/oceanprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ocean Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ocean Protocol is an ecosystem for the data economy and associated services, with a tokenized service layer that securely exposes data, storage, compute and algorithms for consumption. Users of the data will pay to access these sources with cryptocurrency. The marketplaces built on Ocean Protocol will allow data.Ocean Protocol claims to help developers build marketplaces and other apps to privately & securely publish, exchange, and consume data.On September 27, 2020 Ocean Protocol Foundation initiated a hard fork of the Ocean Token contract as described in this announcement. All Ocean token balances from the previous contract are reflected on Ocean new token contract.Etherscan has recognized the new contract and wallet balances can be verified on Etherscan’s website.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ocean Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ocean Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ocean Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ocean Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ocean Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.