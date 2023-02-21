Oasis Network (ROSE) 24-Hour Volume Tops $119.17 Million

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 21st. One Oasis Network token can now be purchased for $0.0771 or 0.00000315 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Oasis Network has traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. Oasis Network has a market cap of $441.49 million and approximately $119.17 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Oasis Network alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,669.81 or 0.06813237 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.00 or 0.00085667 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00028759 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00056793 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00010380 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00028541 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001145 BTC.

Oasis Network Token Profile

Oasis Network (ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,725,718,533 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.07790515 USD and is up 3.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 71 active market(s) with $59,339,126.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oasis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oasis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.