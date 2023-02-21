NZS Capital LLC Invests $3.05 Million in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

NZS Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,046,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Linde during the second quarter worth $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 92.3% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 28.6% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Linde in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its stake in Linde by 1,809.1% in the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

Linde Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LIN traded up $5.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $326.73. The stock had a trading volume of 805,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,331,777. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $327.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $309.95. The company has a market capitalization of $160.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $262.47 and a fifty-two week high of $347.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. Linde had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 13.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LIN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $402.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of Linde from $390.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $360.94.

Linde Profile

(Get Rating)

Linde plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.