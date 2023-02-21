NZS Capital LLC Increases Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

NZS Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 421,388 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,220 shares during the quarter. Salesforce accounts for 5.6% of NZS Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. NZS Capital LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $60,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Geller Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 13,828 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Salesforce by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 5,363 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salesforce Stock Performance

NYSE:CRM traded down $2.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $162.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 834,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,042,368. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.34 and a fifty-two week high of $222.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $150.01 and its 200-day moving average is $154.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $162.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 589.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.15. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 0.92%. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CRM. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Salesforce news, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $132,920.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 901,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,848,617.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, COO Brian Millham sold 976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $125,464.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,157.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Bret Steven Taylor sold 1,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $132,920.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 901,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,848,617.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,468 shares of company stock worth $2,659,485. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

