NZS Capital LLC Grows Position in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR)

NZS Capital LLC boosted its position in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 180,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,926 shares during the quarter. NZS Capital LLC’s holdings in Procore Technologies were worth $8,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PCOR. Greenstone Partners & Co. LLC lifted its position in Procore Technologies by 14.0% in the third quarter. Greenstone Partners & Co. LLC now owns 223,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,036,000 after acquiring an additional 27,337 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 18,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Procore Technologies by 327.1% during the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 28,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 21,755 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Procore Technologies by 381.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 58,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 46,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Procore Technologies by 111.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 3,712 shares in the last quarter. 82.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Procore Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PCOR traded up $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.15. The stock had a trading volume of 284,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 800,301. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.51. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.00 and a 52 week high of $68.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank started coverage on Procore Technologies in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $77.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.62.

In related news, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 3,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $147,299.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,233,256. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Procore Technologies news, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 6,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $326,844.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 147,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,090,702. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 3,056 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $147,299.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,233,256. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,510 shares of company stock valued at $6,567,568 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

Procore Technologies Profile

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

