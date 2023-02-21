NXM (NXM) Price Up 5.8% This Week

NXM (NXM) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 21st. One NXM token can now be purchased for about $51.71 or 0.00213101 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NXM has a market cap of $341.01 million and approximately $86,302.54 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, NXM has traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00009633 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.61 or 0.00043735 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00029608 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00020613 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001658 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 29.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004081 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000169 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24,267.53 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002632 BTC.

NXM Token Profile

NXM is a token. It launched on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual.

Buying and Selling NXM

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 53.46842038 USD and is up 0.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $89,270.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

