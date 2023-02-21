NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Purchased by NZS Capital LLC

NZS Capital LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 111.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 97,507 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,301 shares during the quarter. NZS Capital LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $11,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 40.8% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 271.2% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 313.6% in the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at $36,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Summit Insights raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Bank of America upped their target price on NVIDIA from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.25.

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $4,824,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,403,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.84, for a total transaction of $19,060,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,325,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,604,049.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $4,824,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,944 shares in the company, valued at $33,403,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 262,060 shares of company stock valued at $43,817,257 over the last three months. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $2.61 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $211.27. 13,023,347 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,267,598. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a current ratio of 3.39. The company has a market capitalization of $526.06 billion, a PE ratio of 91.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.79. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $108.13 and a 52-week high of $289.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.26.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

