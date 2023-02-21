Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 41,263 Shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,954,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 41,263 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 3.07% of Horizon Therapeutics Public worth $430,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 936.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 550.0% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 91.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Horizon Therapeutics Public Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of HZNP opened at $109.93 on Tuesday. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 52-week low of $57.84 and a 52-week high of $117.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $111.98 and a 200 day moving average of $84.66. The company has a market cap of $24.91 billion, a PE ratio of 45.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.15.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HZNP shares. Piper Sandler cut Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $116.50 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $138.00 to $116.50 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.42.
Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Inflammation segments. The Orphan segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.
