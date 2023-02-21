Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 28,843 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,138,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 28,843 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $298,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Analog Devices by 370.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,943,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $722,212,000 after buying an additional 3,893,057 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 43.8% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,261,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $476,440,000 after purchasing an additional 994,122 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the second quarter valued at approximately $124,937,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 19.5% in the second quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 4,455,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $650,839,000 after purchasing an additional 726,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Analog Devices by 126.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,252,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $174,455,000 after purchasing an additional 698,563 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ADI shares. StockNews.com raised Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.68.

Insider Activity

Analog Devices Price Performance

In related news, Director James Champy sold 5,547 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $942,990.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,130. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total transaction of $1,166,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,885,251.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director James Champy sold 5,547 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $942,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,205,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 35,187 shares of company stock worth $6,243,167 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADI opened at $192.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.98. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.48 and a 52-week high of $196.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.48 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.15.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.85%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

Featured Stories

