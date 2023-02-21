Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 150,178 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,442,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 150,178 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $497,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Crown Castle by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,273,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,066,688,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354,559 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Crown Castle by 5.7% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,309,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,735,953,000 after purchasing an additional 560,147 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 2.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,543,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $933,334,000 after purchasing an additional 113,990 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Crown Castle by 3.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,622,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $778,409,000 after purchasing an additional 144,756 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,076,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $752,573,000 after buying an additional 136,305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CCI opened at $140.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.45 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.45. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.71 and a 52-week high of $199.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $142.62 and a 200-day moving average of $147.62.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 23.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is currently 162.18%.

CCI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Crown Castle from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Crown Castle from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays raised their target price on Crown Castle from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $137.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.36.

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

