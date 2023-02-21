Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,982,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 207,041 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 1.42% of AvalonBay Communities worth $365,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVB. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 51.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter worth $57,000. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AVB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $206.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $237.00 to $193.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler lowered AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $189.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered AvalonBay Communities from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $225.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $186.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.50.

NYSE AVB opened at $179.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.69 and a fifty-two week high of $259.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.59. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is presently 78.42%.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

