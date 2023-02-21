Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 82,937 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,334,841 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82,937 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.52% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $386,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,153 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 33.8% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 3,562 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $1,318,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 316,427 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,166,000 after purchasing an additional 15,590 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VRTX shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $313.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $281.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $374.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $327.10.

In other news, Director Yuchun Lee sold 2,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.02, for a total value of $664,290.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,037.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.05, for a total value of $3,150,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,227,849.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Yuchun Lee sold 2,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.02, for a total transaction of $664,290.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,037.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,166 shares of company stock worth $8,476,263. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

VRTX opened at $293.66 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $299.91 and its 200-day moving average is $299.40. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $225.28 and a 1-year high of $325.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $75.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.47.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.65. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.20% and a return on equity of 27.78%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

