Nuveen Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,451,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,846 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $408,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 129.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. 16.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AstraZeneca Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of AZN stock opened at $68.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.83. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $52.65 and a twelve month high of $72.12. The company has a market capitalization of $213.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.46, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.985 dividend. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a yield of 2%. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is presently 85.05%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from £125 ($150.53) to £135 ($162.57) in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on AstraZeneca from GBX 118 ($1.42) to GBX 126 ($1.52) in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on AstraZeneca from £120 ($144.51) to £130 ($156.55) in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. TheStreet raised AstraZeneca from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9,510.67.

AstraZeneca Profile

(Get Rating)

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of prescription medicines in Oncology and BioPharmaceuticals, including Cardiovascular, Renal & Metabolism, and Respiratory & Immunology.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.