Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $476.40 Million Stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,525,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 92,281 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.37% of Waste Connections worth $476,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Waste Connections by 10.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections by 39.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after buying an additional 3,328 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 40,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,661,000 after acquiring an additional 10,473 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 133,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,661,000 after acquiring an additional 7,734 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on WCN. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Waste Connections from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $157.00 to $152.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $158.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Waste Connections from $154.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.50.

Waste Connections Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of WCN opened at $136.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.50 and a 12 month high of $148.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $132.78 and its 200-day moving average is $136.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.01 billion, a PE ratio of 42.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.67.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.58%.

About Waste Connections

(Get Rating)

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, and disposal services. It offers its services to residential, commercial, landfill and transfer stations, and industries such as office, apartments multi-family, construction and demolition, property management, retail, restaurant, and manufacturing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.