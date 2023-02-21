Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $316.61 Million Stock Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,624,879 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110,039 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.97% of Hilton Worldwide worth $316,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HLT. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 7.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 8.0% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 22.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 8.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hilton Worldwide

In other news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 32,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total transaction of $4,960,012.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 221,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,361,114.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Kristin Ann Campbell sold 32,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total value of $4,960,012.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 221,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,361,114.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 5,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total value of $794,809.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,042 shares in the company, valued at $3,439,929.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hilton Worldwide Price Performance

Several analysts recently commented on HLT shares. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $171.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.77.

Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $146.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $38.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $137.26 and a 200-day moving average of $133.55. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $108.41 and a one year high of $167.99.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 155.17% and a net margin of 14.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, November 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 6.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.22%.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties and licenses its brands to franchisees.

