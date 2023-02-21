Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $279.11 Million Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,582,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 123,782 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.92% of M&T Bank worth $279,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,629,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,375,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460,870 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 90.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,012,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $480,241,000 after buying an additional 1,428,141 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 97.4% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,976,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,359,000 after buying an additional 974,958 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in M&T Bank by 5,905.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 828,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,104,000 after buying an additional 815,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in M&T Bank by 15.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,364,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $855,000,000 after acquiring an additional 705,857 shares in the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush raised shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays downgraded M&T Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com raised M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.76 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on M&T Bank from $255.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.32.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

NYSE:MTB opened at $159.92 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $151.00 and its 200-day moving average is $167.30. The company has a market cap of $27.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.91. M&T Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $138.43 and a 52-week high of $193.42.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $4.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.50 by ($0.21). M&T Bank had a net margin of 23.15% and a return on equity of 11.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.37 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 18.09 earnings per share for the current year.

M&T Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.