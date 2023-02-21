Nuveen Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,336,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,951 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 2.64% of American Homes 4 Rent worth $306,337,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMH. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,405,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,737,505,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533,157 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 2.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,801,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $560,012,000 after acquiring an additional 374,079 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 9.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,094,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $499,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233,734 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 24.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,806,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $347,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,781,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $222,507,000 after purchasing an additional 288,848 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Douglas N. Benham bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.55 per share, for a total transaction of $90,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $497,678.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut American Homes 4 Rent from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Mizuho lowered their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.56.

American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $33.25 on Tuesday. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52 week low of $29.31 and a 52 week high of $43.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.30 and a 200-day moving average of $33.25.

American Homes 4 Rent Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. This is an increase from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is 120.00%.

About American Homes 4 Rent

(Get Rating)

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Featured Articles

