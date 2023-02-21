NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) Shares Bought by Blackstone Inc.

Blackstone Inc. grew its stake in shares of NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 767,890 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,829 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc. owned about 0.70% of NuStar Energy worth $10,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NS. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of NuStar Energy by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 48,558 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 2,827 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,661 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 786,680 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,344,000 after acquiring an additional 208,000 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 82.8% during the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 234,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after acquiring an additional 106,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,426,223 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,566,000 after acquiring an additional 239,046 shares in the last quarter. 67.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NuStar Energy alerts:

NuStar Energy Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NuStar Energy stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.80. The company had a trading volume of 65,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,175. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.33 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.41 and its 200-day moving average is $15.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.14, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.80. NuStar Energy L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $12.80 and a fifty-two week high of $17.75.

NuStar Energy Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 444.46%.

NS has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NuStar Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of NuStar Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of NuStar Energy from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of NuStar Energy from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.75.

NuStar Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

NuStar Energy LP engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia, and the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment provides transportation of refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NuStar Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuStar Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.