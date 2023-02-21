Numis Securities Reiterates Buy Rating for Entain (LON:ENT)

Entain (LON:ENT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Numis Securities in a report released on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 1,900 ($22.88) price target on the stock. Numis Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 36.40% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ENT. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Entain from GBX 2,000 ($24.08) to GBX 1,930 ($23.24) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,450 ($17.46) target price on shares of Entain in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Entain presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,971.67 ($23.74).

Get Entain alerts:

Entain Trading Down 0.3 %

LON ENT traded down GBX 4.50 ($0.05) on Monday, hitting GBX 1,393 ($16.78). 357,997 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,513,448. Entain has a 52-week low of GBX 994.60 ($11.98) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,725 ($20.77). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.03, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of £8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,869.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,419.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,318.18.

About Entain

Entain PLC operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the bwin; online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes; street and online betting under the Coral; sports betting, casino, game, and poker under the Sportingbet; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brands, as well as Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Entain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.