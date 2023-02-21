NSUR COIN Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $98.60 Million (NSUR)

NSUR COIN (NSUR) traded down 17.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. During the last seven days, NSUR COIN has traded 6% lower against the dollar. NSUR COIN has a market cap of $98.60 million and $24,277.99 worth of NSUR COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NSUR COIN token can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About NSUR COIN

NSUR COIN launched on October 14th, 2021. NSUR COIN’s total supply is 200,000,000,000 tokens. NSUR COIN’s official Twitter account is @nsurcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NSUR COIN is https://reddit.com/r/nsurcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for NSUR COIN is nsurcoin.com. The official message board for NSUR COIN is blog.nsurcoin.com.

Buying and Selling NSUR COIN

According to CryptoCompare, “NSUR is designed to be a high-utility, rewarding platform that protects token holders from loss of value via our Value Protection Program. Its focus is on health and wellness, and initially, it wants to act as a bridge between merchants who sell health and wellness goods and services (think telemedicine, insurance, supplements, prescriptions, etc.) and users who need these items, no matter where they are in the world.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NSUR COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NSUR COIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NSUR COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

