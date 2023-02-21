Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 86.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,855 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 298.9% during the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth $45,000. 68.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $2,103,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 351,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,216,775.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $2,103,660.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,216,775.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total value of $7,881,152.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,210,547.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 256,047 shares of company stock valued at $15,921,296. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Coca-Cola Trading Up 1.5 %

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KO. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Citigroup started coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.70.

Shares of KO stock opened at $60.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.63 and a 200-day moving average of $60.91. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $54.01 and a 52-week high of $67.20. The stock has a market cap of $259.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.55.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 42.35%. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

About Coca-Cola

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.