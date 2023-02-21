Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 90 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,883 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOE. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 754.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $144.03 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $119.81 and a 12-month high of $154.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.87.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

