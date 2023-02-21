Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Has $940,000 Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,509 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its position in 3M by 9,440.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. 65.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

3M Price Performance

3M stock opened at $112.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.54. 3M has a 52 week low of $107.07 and a 52 week high of $154.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $120.02 and a 200-day moving average of $123.36.

3M Increases Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.72% and a net margin of 16.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.31%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is 59.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on MMM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on 3M from $126.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $113.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.92.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

