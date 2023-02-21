Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Has $175,000 Stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. cut its holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 30,675 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLY. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the third quarter worth $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 1,817.0% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Annaly Capital Management by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares during the period. 52.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Annaly Capital Management Trading Down 0.6 %

Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $21.59 on Tuesday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a one year low of $15.11 and a one year high of $29.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.29 and its 200 day moving average is $21.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66.

Annaly Capital Management Dividend Announcement

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $135.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.09 million. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 62.09%. Annaly Capital Management’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.30%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com cut Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $26.00 to $18.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Jonestrading assumed coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.50 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.17.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

