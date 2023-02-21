Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. cut its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 60.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,803 shares during the quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Peak Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in J. M. Smucker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 4,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 91.7% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 149,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,528,000 after purchasing an additional 71,444 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 2,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

Shares of SJM opened at $149.94 on Tuesday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1-year low of $119.82 and a 1-year high of $163.07. The stock has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a PE ratio of 28.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $153.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.00.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 11.31%. J. M. Smucker’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $123.00 price target on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $148.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.70.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

