Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,187 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,463 shares during the quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,918,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,943,000 after buying an additional 2,969,072 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Conagra Brands by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,556,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671,720 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,112,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,290,000 after buying an additional 1,034,123 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 99.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,761,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,146,000 after buying an additional 878,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 10.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,716,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,616,000 after buying an additional 841,538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Robert G. Wise sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total transaction of $2,045,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $929,125.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Conagra Brands Price Performance

CAG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Conagra Brands from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. TheStreet raised Conagra Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.45.

Shares of CAG opened at $36.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.13. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.06 and a fifty-two week high of $41.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.56.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 5.66%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 30th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 27th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 93.62%.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.