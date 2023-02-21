Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 545 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,845 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 434.8% in the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 428.6% during the third quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 740 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Enbridge in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.25% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge stock opened at $38.90 on Tuesday. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $35.02 and a one year high of $47.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.13 and a 200-day moving average of $40.24. The company has a market cap of $78.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.6538 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.72%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is 259.41%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ENB shares. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution & Storage, Gas Transmission & Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and the U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest, and other feeder pipelines.

