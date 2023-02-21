North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) PT Raised to C$32.00

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA – Get Rating) (NYSE:NOA) had its target price hoisted by Pi Financial from C$25.00 to C$32.00 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities lowered shares of North American Construction Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$16.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$26.81.

North American Construction Group Stock Down 0.3 %

NOA opened at C$21.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$19.12 and a 200-day moving average price of C$16.90. North American Construction Group has a twelve month low of C$12.65 and a twelve month high of C$22.98. The stock has a market capitalization of C$579.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.58.

North American Construction Group Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from North American Construction Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.68%.

In other North American Construction Group news, Director Martin Robert Ferron sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.02, for a total value of C$180,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,247,070 shares in the company, valued at C$40,492,201.40. Company insiders own 9.03% of the company’s stock.

About North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

