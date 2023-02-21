NI (NASDAQ:NODK) Shares Up 0.1%

NI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NODK – Get Rating) shot up 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.92 and last traded at $13.89. 12,100 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 9,679 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.88.

NI Stock Up 0.1 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.36 million, a P/E ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 0.28.

Institutional Trading of NI

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of NI by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 178,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of NI by 9.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NI by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 149,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. M3F Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NI by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 423,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of NI by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.15% of the company’s stock.

NI Company Profile

NI Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of insurance products and services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Private Passenger Auto Insurance, Non-Standard Auto Insurance, Home and Farm Insurance, Crop Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and All Other. The Private Passenger Auto Insurance segment offers protection against liability for bodily injury, property damage arising from automobile accidents, and protection against loss from damage to automobiles owned by the insured.

Featured Articles

