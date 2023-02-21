NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT) Shares Purchased by Blackstone Inc.

Blackstone Inc. grew its position in shares of NextDecade Co. (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Rating) by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,551 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,482 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc.’s holdings in NextDecade were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEXT. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in NextDecade by 1,195.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 7,135 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in NextDecade during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in NextDecade during the second quarter worth about $62,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in NextDecade during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in NextDecade by 100.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 64.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on NextDecade from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th.

Shares of NEXT stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.73. The company had a trading volume of 108,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,831. NextDecade Co. has a twelve month low of $2.26 and a twelve month high of $8.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.25.

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

