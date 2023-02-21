NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.92-$3.27 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.27. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms recently commented on NXRT. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust from $66.00 to $48.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $65.83.
NexPoint Residential Trust Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:NXRT traded up $1.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.73. 207,274 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,676. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.28. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 52-week low of $38.67 and a 52-week high of $95.04.
NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile
NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.
