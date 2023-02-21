Newegg Commerce (NASDAQ:NEGG) Stock Price Down 6.2%

Shares of Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG – Get Rating) were down 6.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.50 and last traded at $1.51. Approximately 153,359 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 3,483,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.61.

Separately, Noble Financial started coverage on Newegg Commerce in a research note on Monday, February 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3.50 price target for the company.

The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.24.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NEGG. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Newegg Commerce by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 452,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after acquiring an additional 167,798 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newegg Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at $488,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Newegg Commerce by 493.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 107,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 89,011 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newegg Commerce by 174.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 64,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 40,710 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Newegg Commerce by 103.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 23,011 shares during the period. 0.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Newegg Commerce, Inc is an e-commerce company. It offers direct sales and an online marketplace platform for IT computer components, consumer electronics, entertainment, smart home and gaming products. The firm also provides third-party logistics services globally. The company was founded on July 22, 2003 and is headquartered in City of Industry, CA.

