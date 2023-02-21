Newegg Commerce (NASDAQ:NEGG) Stock Price Down 6.2%

Shares of Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG – Get Rating) were down 6.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.50 and last traded at $1.51. Approximately 153,359 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 3,483,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.61.
Separately, Noble Financial started coverage on Newegg Commerce in a research note on Monday, February 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3.50 price target for the company.
The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.24.
About Newegg Commerce
Newegg Commerce, Inc is an e-commerce company. It offers direct sales and an online marketplace platform for IT computer components, consumer electronics, entertainment, smart home and gaming products. The firm also provides third-party logistics services globally. The company was founded on July 22, 2003 and is headquartered in City of Industry, CA.
