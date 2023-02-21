New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $77.54.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NEWR. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on New Relic from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on New Relic from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wedbush increased their price objective on New Relic from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on New Relic to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Get New Relic alerts:

New Relic Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NEWR stock opened at $75.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.17 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.74. New Relic has a twelve month low of $41.66 and a twelve month high of $80.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New Relic

In other news, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 873 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.05, for a total transaction of $68,137.65. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 11,114 shares in the company, valued at $867,447.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other New Relic news, COO Kristy Friedrichs sold 873 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.05, for a total value of $68,137.65. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,114 shares in the company, valued at $867,447.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.38, for a total transaction of $950,700.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 5,220,628 shares in the company, valued at $330,883,402.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 70,873 shares of company stock valued at $3,992,088 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEWR. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of New Relic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Relic in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in New Relic by 78.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 901 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in New Relic during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of New Relic by 303.3% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,218 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. 83.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Relic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

New Relic, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for New Relic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Relic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.