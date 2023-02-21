New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $77.54.
A number of research firms have weighed in on NEWR. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on New Relic from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on New Relic from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wedbush increased their price objective on New Relic from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on New Relic to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.
New Relic Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of NEWR stock opened at $75.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.17 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.74. New Relic has a twelve month low of $41.66 and a twelve month high of $80.88.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEWR. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of New Relic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Relic in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in New Relic by 78.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 901 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in New Relic during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of New Relic by 303.3% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,218 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. 83.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
New Relic, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.
