New England Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,685,355 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

New England Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 84.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 304,056 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,685,355 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon comprises about 0.2% of New England Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. New England Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $11,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 132.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Rock Creek Group LP increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 273.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 729 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 97.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 802 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Down 2.0 %

BK stock traded down $1.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,333,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,763,463. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.10. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $36.22 and a 52-week high of $56.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 20th. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 51.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.19.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.