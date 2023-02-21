New England Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,375 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

New England Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,375 shares during the quarter. New England Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $4,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 304.5% during the third quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 112.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 45.3% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the third quarter worth about $50,000. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PEG stock traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $61.06. 783,845 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,035,347. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $30.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.76, a P/E/G ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.15. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $52.51 and a fifty-two week high of $75.61.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 7.08%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This is a boost from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 158.82%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PEG. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wolfe Research lowered Public Service Enterprise Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.20.

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

