New England Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

New England Asset Management Inc. grew its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,004 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the period. New England Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 10.6% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 105,769 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,687,000 after acquiring an additional 10,105 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of 3M by 184.0% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,209 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares during the period. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd grew its stake in shares of 3M by 494.3% in the second quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 5,141 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $665,000 after acquiring an additional 4,276 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 186.4% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 13,008 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 8,466 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 13.8% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,602 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. 65.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on MMM shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of 3M from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of 3M to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.92.

3M Trading Down 3.1 %

NYSE MMM traded down $3.47 on Tuesday, hitting $109.52. 1,281,454 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,374,247. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $120.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a 52-week low of $107.07 and a 52-week high of $154.66.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.72% and a net margin of 16.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.48%. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.11%.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Featured Articles

