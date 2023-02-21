New England Asset Management Inc. Makes New $327,000 Investment in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

New England Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 5,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 69,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 73,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,608,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $811,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 37.7% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 9,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 2,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.2% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 17,698 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA EFA traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $70.42. The stock had a trading volume of 4,618,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,561,799. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $69.11 and a 200 day moving average of $64.40. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $54.61 and a 52-week high of $75.38.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

