New England Asset Management Inc. Has $2.24 Million Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

New England Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,500 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,018 shares during the period. New England Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,375,359 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,573,016,000 after buying an additional 223,054 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Union Pacific by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,585,167 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,191,205,000 after buying an additional 107,715 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,386,861 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,049,468,000 after buying an additional 128,338 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Union Pacific by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,004,224 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $854,021,000 after buying an additional 307,153 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Union Pacific by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,209,794 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $876,948,000 after buying an additional 60,357 shares during the period. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $243.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $238.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $200.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.92.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE UNP traded down $5.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $196.14. 1,659,875 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,870,987. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $183.70 and a 12-month high of $278.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $208.00 and a 200-day moving average of $211.41.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 58.41%. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.35%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Featured Stories

