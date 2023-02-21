New England Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

New England Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 59,035 shares during the period. New England Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PNW. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 83.7% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 223.5% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 284.0% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 50.0% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the second quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Performance

NYSE PNW traded down $0.71 on Tuesday, reaching $74.39. The stock had a trading volume of 128,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 867,541. The stock has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 0.44. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $59.03 and a 12-month high of $80.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Pinnacle West Capital Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Pinnacle West Capital

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 1st will be issued a $0.865 dividend. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is 73.31%.

In other news, CEO Barbara D. Lockwood sold 689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.88, for a total value of $53,659.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on PNW. Guggenheim raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Evercore ISI set a $72.00 target price on Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.18.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985, and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

See Also

