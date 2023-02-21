New England Asset Management Inc. Buys 14,100 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

New England Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 54.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 40,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares during the quarter. New England Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $6,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,113,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,244,069,000 after purchasing an additional 6,363,962 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,638,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,685,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779,273 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 18.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,183,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,025,659,000 after buying an additional 2,014,373 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,362,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,131,247,000 after acquiring an additional 80,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,053,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $930,048,000 after acquiring an additional 976,188 shares in the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

NASDAQ:TXN traded down $1.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $173.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,291,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,517,766. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 3.77. The company has a market capitalization of $157.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $144.46 and a twelve month high of $191.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.02.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 61.06%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total transaction of $557,424.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,139,036.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total transaction of $557,424.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,773 shares in the company, valued at $2,139,036.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $212,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,357 shares in the company, valued at $5,363,171.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TXN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.70.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

