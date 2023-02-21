New England Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

New England Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,002 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin comprises about 0.1% of New England Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. New England Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $8,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 751 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,730 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John Donovan bought 556 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $451.20 per share, with a total value of $250,867.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,588.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

A number of analysts have recently commented on LMT shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. DZ Bank raised Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $523.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $542.00 to $532.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $417.00 to $422.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $488.87.

LMT traded up $1.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $477.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 485,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,516,882. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $469.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $452.39. The stock has a market cap of $121.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.68. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $373.67 and a 12 month high of $498.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $18.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.25 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 68.01%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.27%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

