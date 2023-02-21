New England Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,375 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

New England Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. New England Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $6,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 847.4% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Crown Castle by 210.8% in the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 13,200.0% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. lifted its position in Crown Castle by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CCI shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Barclays lifted their target price on Crown Castle from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen upped their price target on Crown Castle from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Crown Castle from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.36.

Crown Castle Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE CCI traded down $3.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $137.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 403,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,895,319. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.45 and a beta of 0.63. Crown Castle Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.71 and a fifty-two week high of $199.97.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.83). Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 162.18%.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

